Sudan: Minister of Interior - Destructive Behavior Is Not Allowed

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Senior Commander of the Police Forces attended Tuesday afternoon the graduation of 68th batch of new officers at the College of Police and Law Sciences, in presence of the commanders of the Police, Security and Armed Forces and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Sudan.

The graduated batch was composed of 250 recruits, including 12 recruits from Jordan.

Addressing the graduation ceremony, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Ahmed Bilal, said that the graduated batch is considered a real boost to the Police Forces, indicating that the new officers have undergone extensive training, qualification and scientific training throughout a period of four years.

He stressed that the Police Forces will not allow prejudice to the gains of the nation and will block for anyone who tries to undermine the security of the homeland and endanger the lives and property of citizens.

The minister pointed out that hidden elements have managed to change the recent demonstration from raising legitimate demands for enhancing the situation to demands for departure of the regime by illegal means, a matter that led to looting, sabotage acts and destructive behavior that is not allowed.

He asserted the Police Forces is committed implementing its message to safeguard and protect the country and the gains of the Sudanese nation.