Rwanda: Maize Farmers' Prospects Brighten

Despite the shortage of rain in Kayonza and Kirehe districts last year the Government is optimistic that the quality of maize yields will improve owing to increased investments in agriculture facilities.

The two districts witnessed low rainfall between September and December 2018, dampening the farmers' prospects for a bumper harvest.

However, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources projects better yields and higher incomes for farmers.

The ministry's positive outlook will enhance the prospects of farmers to access markets for their produce.

The ministry is also anticipating better handling of the harvest.

The farmers, especially the ones from the Eastern Province have, on several occasions, complained about the lack of access to market for their produce.

This prompted the ministry to intervene.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Jean-Claude Musabyimana, said the Government had set up granaries with modern equipment, which will help reduce post-harvest losses.

Musabyimana noted that: "What we are asking farmers this season is that all the maize produced should be of high quality. The market is available."

Through the Post-harvest and Agri-business Support Project (PASP) that is implemented in 11 districts, farmers are subsidised to the tune of 60 per cent of the cost of inputs to spur production and prevent post-harvest losses.

However, maize processing factories in Rwanda still heavily rely on imports for their inputs, citing poor quality of locally produced maize.

"As for the districts that experienced the drought, we have strategic reserves to cater for the scarcity," he said.

Under the seven-year government programme that's under implementation, there are plans to reduce post-harvest losses from the current 16 per cent to less than 5 per cent.

According to projections by Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB), at least 441,500 metric tonnes of maize are expected to be produced in agricultural season 2019 A which began in September 2018 and ends in February 2019.