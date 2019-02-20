Rwanda: Magnel Declares Cycling Team Ready for Tour Du Rwanda

With four days to the 2019 Tour du Rwanda, Team Rwanda coach Sterling Magnel has said that everything is according to plan for his team ahead of the 10th edition of the road race that runs from February 24 through March 3.

The 959.1km tour starts on Sunday near Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali and will end with a short lap in Kicukiro with a big loop through Rwamagana in the middle.

Magnel hinted at the possibility of some tension in the team which he attributed to the riders wanting to win a race that is expected to be the most competitive yet.

"Everyone is very excited and committed. But the boys are a bit tense which is normal because they know the pressure is on them to win the race," Magnell said.