Malawi: Benin Presents First Ever Letters of Credence to Malawi

Republic of Benin and Malawi have fostered their diplomatic relations after its first ever envoy present letters of credence to President Peter Mutharika with hope to strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking after presenting his letters of credence in Lilongwe at Kamuzu Palace on Tuesday, the first ever Benin Ambassador to Malawi Erick Saizonou admitted that his country has not been active in the country and it was his hope that the two countries would develop and strengthen diplomatic relations.

He said the two countries should develop common markets where the two countries could import and export goods.

"We are currently looking into developing common grounds that Malawi and Benin can mutually benefit from each other," Saizonou added.

Benin is a country in West Africa and it is a member of the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU).

On the same day, Ambassadors for the Republic of Gambia and Israel presented their letters of credence to the State President.

Ambassador for Gambia Abdoulie Bojang said gone are the days where African countries were working as individuals countries this is the time for the continent to be united and come up with solutions to problems that affect most African countries.

"Problems that affect Africa are solvable within Africa because we have a better understanding of one another, and it is through this understanding that we can better cooperate and assist one another," he said

Bojang observed that for decades African countries have been sending ambassadors to other continents and sidelining countries that are close by, adding that this was the time to come together and work as teams.

Gambia is one of the smallest countries in mainland Africa and its economy is dominated by farming and fishing.

Ambassador for Israel said he did not get a chance to discuss with the President after presenting his letters of credence but he extended an open invitation to the president to visit Israel in 2019.