Malawi: Stereo Gondwe Back As Coach At Mafco

Stereo Gondwe has been appointed coach for Mafco FC replacing Tione Mhone.

Gondwe has been without a club despite coaching the Malawi Beach Soccer National Team since he was relieved of his coaching duties at Red Lions, a club which eventually got relegated just like Mafco.

This will not be the first time for Gondwe to take charge of Macfo Football Club. He was behind the team's success in the league and cup tournaments in previous seasons.

Nyasa Times has established that he will be assisted by Yohane Fulaye and David Gulaimfa will be the Team Manager.

Thom Kayamba has been appointed Vice Team Manager while Martin Nthala and Sailesi Dzombe wil be Goalkeeper Trainers. Noel Kapapa is the Team Doctor and Ketain Moyo has been given the role of Kit master.

At Moyale Barracks Football Club, Victor Phiri is back as Team Manager after an absence of three seasons.

Acting General Secretary for Moyale Barracks Football Club, Lieutenant Gerald Kanje confirmed the return of Victor Phiri to the club.

Phiri was a prolific striker for the club before he was redeployed to play Red Lions. After hanging his boots at Red Lions he returned to Moyale Barracks to take the role of Team Manager for a number of seasons until he was replaced.

"I can confirm that Victor Phiri is back as Team Manager for Moyale Barracks Football Club. As Moyale Barracks we realise the experience and potential that Phiri has in that capacity. Training has started at Moyale and Phiri has started discharging his duties as Team Manager," explained Lieutenant Kanje.