South Africa: Cape Powerball Record Winner Still to Claim Massive Prize

The multimillion-rand PowerBall winner has not yet come forward to claim the massive prize.

One person from Cape Town won R232 131 750.69 on Tuesday night.

"The winner has not come forth yet," Ithuba Corporate Relations Executive Khensani Mabuza told News24 on Wednesday morning.

The winning ticket was bought in Tygerdal, she added.

"They played a manual selection and they played for R22.50 and the ticket was bought at OK Minimark in Tygerdal, Cape Town," said Mabuza.

Only one ticket won the jackpot which was nearly R10m more than the estimated amount.

The lottery operator said total sales for the draw was more than R74m.

Ithuba said it had an advanced security system to prevent people from fraudulently claiming prizes.

"We've got an incredibly advanced security system. The way that we verify our tickets is world class," said Mabuza.

"We do have incidents of fraud but they're caught so quickly that it never goes so far that we were about to pay out to someone. It's picked up as soon as they try to claim."

However, she added that hearts were sometimes broken through mistakes.

"Mistakes happen where people come in and think they've won R20 000 but they've won R2 000."

If you would like to check to see if you were a winner, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall numbers: 14, 18, 21, 26, 35 PowerBall : 5

PowerBall Plus numbers: 14, 16, 32, 38, 50 PowerBall : 19

The next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are on Friday.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. While every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

