South Africa: DA Wants PSC Report Into Faith Muthambi Made Public

The DA says it will be writing to Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to ask her to make public the findings of the Public Service Commission (PSC) report into former minister Faith Muthambi.

EWN reported that the PSC had found that Muthambi broke some rules when she reportedly appointed 27 people, including friends and relatives. The rules limit the number allowed to 10. That report has now been sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dlodlo.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DA's Desiree van der Walt said that, while the findings were welcomed, she found it peculiar that the contents of the report were shared only with the president and the minister and not with the DA.

The DA had put in the request to the PSC, in February last year, for an investigation into the hiring practices and composition of the former minister's private office.

"The DA will not stand for this report to gather dust on President Cyril Ramaphosa or Minister Dlodlo's desks. The fact that Faith Muthambi is no longer a minister does not absolve her from accountability. In fact, she still remains an ANC Member of Parliament and must be held to account," she said.

News24