Malawi U-23 Loses First Training Match in Belgium

Malawi Under 23 National Team on Tuesday lost its opening training match in their Belgium camping tour after going down 3-1 to STVV in a match played at the Sint-Truiden Stadium.

The Junior Flames technical staff accompaned by National Coach Ron Van Geneugden (RVG) who also facilitated the Belgium tour used two different line ups in each half.

In the first half, the Flames featured Rabson Chiyenda, Hadji Wali, Denis Chembezi Charles Petro, Isaac Kaliyati , Chimwemwe Idana, Levyson Maganizo, Mark Fodya, Peter Banda, Batson Chikayiko and Hassan Kajoke.

A complete new set comprising of Brighton Munthali, Trevor Kalema, Peter Cholopi, Gomezgani Chirwa, Stanle Sanudi, Ernest Tambe, Francis Mkonda and Gregory Nachipo was introduced in the second half with the Junior Flames trailing.

STVV added the third in the second half but the star studded Junior Flames only managed to pull back one goal through Juma Yatina.

The team which flew out to Belgium last Saturday for a two week long training camp is expected to play seven training matches with numerous top Belgian teams before flying out to Egypt on 3rd March for another friendly match against Egypt U-23 national team on 8th March.

The team will return home on 9th March ahead of Zambia matches in the Afcon qualifier matches on 20th March at home and and later a return leg on 26th away in Lusaka, Zambia.

Head Coach Mecke Mwase said before departure that the trip will give him a good platform to prepare his team against an experienced Zambian team.