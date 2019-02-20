South Africa: Robertson's Water Not Mixed With Poo As Claimed, Says Engineer

Robertson may have had a clean water supply problem in some areas over the past two days, but it was definitely not a poo contamination as some have claimed, the municipality's director of engineering services said on Tuesday.

"It was from the sediment at the bottom of the reservoir," said Izak van der Westhuizen, relieved that the problem had been resolved.

He strenuously denied claims that there had been sewage in the water.

"No sewage got into the water. The sewerage plant is about 4km away from the water purification plant," said Van der Westhuizen.

This was after people in the small agricultural town recoiled at the sight of the dark green water coming out of their taps on Monday.

"We didn't know what was going on," said Van der Westhuizen of when the municipality was first alerted.

He explained that officials think someone may have opened an incorrect valve and let the sediment into the supply.

The pipes were cleaned out completely by Monday night but as a precaution the municipality conducted extra water quality tests before releasing supplies again.

He said the suspicious colour of the water was not the result of the low reservoir levels that have made it difficult to get clean water into towns like Makhanda in Eastern Cape.

Once the investigation is complete, there could be a disciplinary hearing, he said.

