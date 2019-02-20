Nigeria: Super Sand Eagles' Assistant Coach Is Dead

Photo: Premium Times

Super Sand Eagles Assistant Coach,Chukwuma Agbo.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have confirmed that the Assistant Coach of the country's Beach Soccer National team, the Super Sand Eagles, Chukwuma Agbo, is dead.

Coach Agbo, it was gathered, died early Wednesday morning.

The NFF on its official Twitter wrote: "Yet another painful loss! We are sad to hear of the passing of Assistant Coach of our Beach Soccer National team, the Super Sand Eagles, Chukwuma Agbo. Our prayers are with his family at this time. May his soul rest in peace."

Yet another painful loss! We are sad to hear of the passing of Assistant Coach of our Beach Soccer National team, the Super Sand Eagles, Chukwuma Agbo. Our prayers are with his family at this time. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GwYujjS9VI

- The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) February 20, 2019

According to multiple sources, Mr Agbo, who last handled Nigeria National League side, Delta Force, was slightly down for two days before he gave up the ghost this morning.

"He was ill just for two days and the wife called this morning to say he is gone. This is a tragedy to the young family and to Nigeria football family," Clarkson Ogo a Delta State based journalist said.

The death of coach Agbo is coming a few days after the shocking news of the death of former NFF Secretary-General, Taiwo Ogunjobi and that of an ex-international and seasoned sports journalist, Fasikun Olajide, last month.

Mr Agbo's last coaching job was with Delta Force, a team he took to the Nigeria National League, NNL Super 8 where they ended fourth in Group B.

He later resigned from his position with the club after the unimpressive outing at the Super 8 tourney.

Super Sand Eagles Assistant Coach,Chukwuma Agbo.

Already, tributes have been pouring in for the late coach, with many understandably expressing deep shock.

"This world is full of surprises I was with you last week Thursday oooh. I can't still believe you have gone RIP boss." Ogbonna Okemmiri, a veteran with the Beach Eagles, wrote on his Facebook page.

Before his death, Mr Agbo, at different times, also worked with the Flying Eagles and Enugu Rangers.