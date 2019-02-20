Kenya: Matasi Wins Over Migne as Stars' First Choice Keeper at 2019 Afcon

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has announced that Patrick Matasi will be his first choice goalkeeper at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Migne has also explained that Gor Mahia goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch also has his place guaranteed in the Kenyan squad for the tournament as a backup for Matasi.

The Frenchman made the revelation when he spoke to Nairobi News on Tuesday at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies in Nairobi.

FIST CHOICE GOALIE

"I want to let Matasi quiet, I do not want to put pressure on him, actually he is the number one, and if something can happen to him, if he is injured, maybe Oluoch can compete because he has some experience but actually I prefer to prepare youth keepers," Migne said.

Matasi has been Harambee Stars first choice goalkeeper since dislodging Oluoch in 2017.

The 29-year-old's sublime form for club and country saw him keep three consecutive clean sheets against Ghana and Ethiopia in the qualifying campaign and also earn him a move to Ethiopian club Saint Georges.

Migne, who formerly coached the Republic of Congo, was however at pains to explain why he has called up two Kariobangi Sharks goalkeepers in his provisional squad.

SHARKS' KEEPERS

"Of course I have two goalkeepers from (Kariobangi) Sharks (Jeff Oyemba and Brian Bwire) for this time, I didn't find another good goalkeeper based in Nairobi at this time and it was difficult to bring another keeper from outside (Nairobi).

Bandari's Farouk Shikalo is another goalkeeper under consideration by Migne, who is mandated by the tournament rules to name a squad of 23 players, including three goalkeepers, to compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

In spite of consistent frustrations, mainly occasioned by delays in his monthly salary, the French trainer has started preparing his team to compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and the 2020 Africa Nations Championship qualifiers set to commence in a few months time.

Stars have qualified for the Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years.