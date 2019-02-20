20 February 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: EACC Detectives Raid Garissa Governor Karen Home

By David Kwalimwa

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives raided the Karen home of Garissa Governor Moses Kasaine on Wednesday morning in a Sh2 billion fraud probe.

When the Nation team arrived at the home at 8am the raid was ongoing.

No one apart from family members and detectives were allowed inside the compound.

An aide to the governor said that the governor was inside his house.

"The governor is in," he told journalists.

By time of going to publishing the Nation could see members of his family seated outside the house.

More follows... .

