Africa: 1st African Rail Digital Summit

Invitation to Media Representatives

What: “Africa: the Continent of the Digital Future for Rail” The theme of the 1st African Rail Digital Summit is ‘Africa: the Continent of the Digital Future for Rail.’ This summit is organised with the aim of developing Africa as the continent of the digital future. The high-level engagement will provide a platform for policy dialogue and mobilising support towards a digital African Ecosystem. In particular, the design of the African Railway digital vision will focus on the railway vision 2040 and delivering on the digital chart of African Railways.

The summit will include high level discussions involving Ministers of State in charge of transport and technology, as well as representatives from the African Union, the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), multilateral development banks, economists, railway companies and digital ecosystems, African start–ups and academia.

When: 25 February 2018

Time: 08h30

Where: Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers, Cape Town, South Africa

The main speakers will include:

Dr Ibrahim Mayaki – CEO of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD)

The African Union Commission – Representative from the Department of Infrastructure and Energy

Mr Jean-Pierre Loubinoux – Director General of the International Union of Railways

Ms Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga - Deputy Minister of Transport in South Africa

Dr Hisham Arafat – Minister of Transportation in Egypt

Mr Mahamadou Karidio – Minister of Transport in Niger

_________________________

For queries please contact:

Mr Louis Napo

AUDA-NEPAD |+27 60 313 2202 | Louisg@nepad.org