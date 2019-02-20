Tanzania: Wounded Yanga Wary of Buoyant Mbao

Dar es Salaam — The Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues today with five matches on the menu at different venues across the country.

Young Africans, still reeling from a 1-0 defeat to their arch-rivals Simba at the National Stadium last Saturday, face Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Elsewhere, Ndanda FC host Singida United at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara, while Stand United take on Lipuli at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

Mtibwa Sugar and KMC face off at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, while Mbeya City face Tanzania Prisons at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

A match between Alliance FC and JKT Tanzania, which was to take place at the Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza this afternoon, has been postponed to tomorrow.

Most soccer enthusiasts will, arguably, focus their attention at the Kirumba venue, where Yanga will be seeking to put their campaign back on track after Saturday's defeat to Simba.

Mbao, who are placed sixth in the league standings with 36 points from 26 games, also need a win so as to maintain their giant-killing run in the league.

Yanga are at the top of the league with 58 points from 24 matches.

A win in what promises to be an exciting clash will not only enable them remain firm at the top, but also appease their disgruntled fans.

Yanga members and fans were left puzzled when the Jangwani Street team dropped seven points in their last four games.

Mwinyi Zahera's men battled to a one-all draw with Coastal Union in Tanga before dropping two more points in their barren draw with Singida United in Singida.

They also squeezed a 1-0 win over JKT Tanzania before going down 1-0 to Simba at the National Stadium loast weekend.

Mbao FC head coach Ali Bushiri predicted tough match yesterday, but remained optimistic that it will produce positive results for his team.

Bushiri said his players were in high spirits, looking forward to maintain their impressive home record against Yanga.

Mbao FC have, in the past two or so years, been beating Yanga almost at will at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in all competitions.

"Our target is to maintain our unbeaten record against Yanga at the CCM Kirumba Stadium. We are well prepared for the game," said Bushiri.

Yanga head coach Mwinyi Zahera said he was optimistic the Jangwani Street giants will notch up their first win against Mbao for the first time in as many years at the Mwanza venue.

But Yanga will be unfortunate to miss the services of three key players, namely Feisal Salum, Gadiel Michael and Thaban Kamusoko.

Kamusoko is sick while Salum and Michael are serving a one-match ban each, according to Zahera.