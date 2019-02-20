Tanzania's Mwakinyo Drops in World Rankings

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's highly-rated professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo, has dropped three places in the world rankings.

According to the latest rankings released yesterday by Boxrec - a website dedicated to holding records of professional boxers - Mwakinyo is now ranked 19th in the super welterweight category.

Last year, the talented but humble boxer made tremendous strides after registering a technical knock-out (TKO) win against England's Sam Eggington at the Birmingham Arena.

The convincing victory powered the then 23-year-old boxer into the top 20 in the world. He was ranked 16th out of 1,845 super welterweight boxers.

But due to inactivity over the previous four months, where his last bout was a TKO win against Joseph Sinkala on October 28, he paid the price for being stagnant as he dropped many points during the period under review.

Eggington, one of the best super welterweight boxers in England, is now ranked 26th in the world.

However, Mwakinyo remains the only African boxer in the world's top 50 in the super welterweight category, according to Boxrec.

Currently, he is shaping up in Liverpool, England, ahead of his next month's fight in Nairobi, Kenya, against an opponent yet to be named.

Tijuana's Jaime Mungua tops the rankings after amassing 134 points.

Mungua has fought two times in four months. His next fight will be on April 13 at Arena Monterrey against an opponent to be named later.

Jarrett Hurd and Erisland Lara of the United States are second and third with 121 and 117 points respectively, while Kell Brook is fourth with 94 points.