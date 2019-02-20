Tanzania: Gritty Simba March On As Azam, Kagera Held

Arusha — Buoyant Simba maintained their smooth run in the Mainland Premier League with a 3-0 win against African Lyon yesterday.

The convincing victory means the Msimbazi Reds now have 42 points, 16 adrift of league leaders Young Africans, who face Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza today.

Simba stamped their authority in the game right from the start at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium.

In the 28th minute, referee Erick Onoka awarded them a penalty after Lyon defender Rolland Msonjo handled the ball in the penalty box in desperate efforts to clear a goal-bound shot by Rashid Juma.

John Bocco made no mistake with the spot kick, sending goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo the wrong way.

Adam Salamba doubled Simba's advantage on the stroke of half-time when he beat goalkeeper Kisembo with a low but tricky shot.

Bocco came into the picture again a few seconds into the second half, this time off a cross by Rashid Juma from the left flank.

Simba will swing back into action on Friday when they take on Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On February 26, the Mainland giants will be at the Samora Memorial Stadium in Iringa to face Lipuli FC.

In Tanga, hosts Coastal Union battled to a 1-1 draw with Azam FC in an exciting match at the Mkwakwani Stadium.

Coastal Union went one up in the 45th through Ayoub Lyanga. Azam FC equalised through Obrey Chirwa in the 52nd minute.

Azam FC remain second in the league table with 50 points from 24 matches, while Coastal Union are now seventh with 34 points from 26 games.

Mwadui beat Biashara United 2-1 at the CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga while Ruvu Shooting were forced to a barren draw by Kagera Sugar in Coast Region.

Line-ups:

African Lyon:

Douglas Kisembp. Halfan Mbaruku, Omary Salum, Rolland Msonjo, Emmanuel Semwanza, Jabir Aziz, Pato Ngonyani, Awadhi Juma, Stephano Mwasyika, Said Mtikila and Ramadhan Chombo

Simba:

Aishi Manula, Nicholas Gyan, Asante Kwasi, Paul Bukaba, Pascal Wawa, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Haruna Niyonzima, Adam Salamba, John Bocco and Rashid Juma.