Tanzania: Acacia Market Cap Climbs By Sh240bn On Share Price Rise

Dar es Salaam — Acacia Mining's market capitalisation increased by Sh246.05 billion on Monday.

That happened because prices of shares appreciated to Sh6,700 on Monday from Sh6,100 on Friday last week.

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reports show that Acacia's market cap was Sh2.74 trillion on Monday, higher than Sh2.5 trillion on Friday.

The increase in Acacia share prices contributed to the slight rise in the DSE market capitalisation to Sh20.69 trillion from Sh20.61 trillion during the same period.

At the London Stock Exchange, where Acacia was originally listed, its share price closed at GBX223.50 on Monday from GBX216.40 the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange All Shares Index (DSEI) rose to 2,146.84 points on Monday from 2,139.21 points on Friday last week.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) which measures the performance of the locally listed firms remained flat at 3,533.52 points during the period reviewed. During the opening day of the week, DSE recorded a turnover of Sh17.79 million from 28,994 shares traded in 33 deals.

Active counters included those of CRDB whose 2,824 shares were traded at Sh130 each in four deals on Monday.

The DSE Plc counter had 60 shares traded in two deals at Sh1,300 each. Nicol sold 1,580 shares at weighted average price of Sh175 each in two deals.

The TCCL counter had 5,100 shares traded at Sh600 each in one deal while the TPCC counter, which had 310 shares, transacted them in three deals at Sh2,000 each.

Vodacom traded 19,120 shares at weighted average price of Sh700 in 21 deals.

DSE was incorporated in September 1996 and trading started in April 1998. It is a member of the African Stock Exchanges Association. The exchange is open five days a week, from Monday through Friday.

The activities of the exchange are monitored and supervised by the Capital Markets and Securities Authority. DSE operates in close association with the Nairobi Securities Exchange in Kenya and the Uganda Securities Exchange in Uganda. Plans are underway to integrate the three to form a single East African bourse.