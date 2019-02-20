Tanzania Hit By the Shortages of Condom

Dar es Salaam — Risks of increase of sexually transmitted infections, HIV as well as unplanned pregnancies might increase in Tanzania, following reports of shortages of condoms.

This comes after being reported that some regions in Tanzania mainland are currently hit by critical shortages of condoms, according to information obtained by The Citizen.

Deputy Minister for health Dr Faustine Ndugulile revealed this on Tuesday February 19, when he visited an orphanage center located in Kurasini.

The deputy minister named some of the region, which have been hit by the shortage, as Njombe and Shinyanga.

Dr Ndugulile said the shortage is attributed to the recent changes made by the government in the supplying system of the product.

Under the current arrangement the government the government procure and supply the product to the users free of charge. Under the old system private suppliers were responsible for the job.

However, Mr Ndugulile allayed the users fear that the government will soon ensure swift supply of condoms across the country.

"It is true that there is shortage of condoms, which is attributed to the change of supplying system... however, this signifies that the Tanzanian population are educated enough to use the protection," he added.