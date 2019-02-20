Malawi: Police Arrest Man for Intimidating Person With Albinism

Malawi Police in Nkhotakota have arrested a 36 year old man for intimidating a person with albinism.

Central region police spokesperson Noriah Chihana Chimala said Stain Matope threatened to sell off the person with albinism.

"The person with albinism was walking and the suspect shouted to him that one day he would sell the person with albinism," said Chimala.

She said other people who heard Matope say that reported him Khunga police in the district where he is being held.

Matope hails from chief Chikowi's area in Zomba.