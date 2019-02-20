20 February 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Deputy Ag Rukutana Kicked Out of Land Probe Over 'Misconduct'

By Tom Malaba

The Deputy Attorney General, Mwesigwa Rukutana was Wednesday kicked out of the Land Commission for allegedly disrespecting and failing to provide clarity how Government arrived at Shs24billion meant to compensate Dr Muhammad Kasasa over Mutungo land.

Mr Rukutana displayed total lack of respect for the commission right from the start and often gave long explanations but avoided the real gist of the matter.

At one point Mr Rukutana told Justice Catherin Bamugemereire that "If you disrespect me I disrespect you."

Realising that they were not making any headway, the chairperson called for a short break to consult with fellow commissioners privately.

When they returned and seeing Mr Rukutana was still not providing answers as guided by the lead lawyer, Mr Ebert Byenkya, Justice Bamugemereire called off the session promising to refer the matter to President Museveni.

