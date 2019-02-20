South Africa: Probe Under Way As 9-Year-Old North West Curro Pupil Reports Being Raped in Bathroom

North West police are investigating a report that a 9-year-old boy was raped in the bathroom of a Curro Academy school.

"I can confirm that the police are investigating a rape case of a 9-year-old," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh said.

According to Myburgh, the incident took place on February 13.

It is alleged that the boy was waiting for his lift at around 14:00 when he was grabbed by an unknown male who dragged him into the bathroom and raped him.

"After the incident, the boy got to his lift, went home and reported it to his parents, and the case was reported the next day [February 14]," she said.

Myburgh added that no one was arrested and that the matter was under investigation.

Because the case involves a minor child, naming the precise location of the school in the North West may cause danger to him and his family, Myburgh said.

The academy told News24 it was conducting its own internal investigation into the incident.

"In order to protect the interests and privacy of the individuals involved, no statements will be released at this stage," said the academy's spokesperson, Mari Lategan.

Lategan added that the school was co-operating with the police and would not give detailed information that would jeopardise the investigation, for the sake of the school's safety and the privacy of those involved.

"Speculation, conjecture and unsolicited commentary, in our opinion, will be harmful to those involved, as well as the investigations," said Lategan.

