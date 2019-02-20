Tanzania: President Appoints New Psssf Boss

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed Mr Hosea Kashimba Director General of Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) effective yesterday.

According to a statement from State House issued late yesterday, Mr Kashimba who was PSSSF Director of Internal Auditing until yesterday, replaces Mr Eliud Sanga whose appointment has been revoked.

President Magufuli also appointed Mr Augustine Mbokella the Chairman of Board of Directors of TIB Corporate Bank Limited.

He also appointed Ms Latifa Mohammed Khamis the Deputy Managing Director of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade).