20 February 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President Appoints New Psssf Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed Mr Hosea Kashimba Director General of Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) effective yesterday.

According to a statement from State House issued late yesterday, Mr Kashimba who was PSSSF Director of Internal Auditing until yesterday, replaces Mr Eliud Sanga whose appointment has been revoked.

President Magufuli also appointed Mr Augustine Mbokella the Chairman of Board of Directors of TIB Corporate Bank Limited.

He also appointed Ms Latifa Mohammed Khamis the Deputy Managing Director of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade).

Tanzania

Tanzania Hit By the Shortages of Condom

Risks of increase of sexually transmitted infections, HIV as well as unplanned pregnancies might increase in Tanzania,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.