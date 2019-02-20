Tanzania: Yanga Should Turn Simba Defeat Into Opportunity

SIMBA finally edged out their arch soccer rivals, Young Africans by one goal to nil when they played their second return leg league derby on Saturday. It would be recalled that in the first derby late last year, the two clubs played a goalless draw.

Victory aside, the Saturday derby was nevertheless well contested, and Young Africans' chief coach, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mwinyi Zahera, almost succeeded in containing Simba, but for the never-saydie Rwandan striker, Meddie Kagere, who once again rose to the occasion and slotted in the all-important lone goal.

As rightly noted by Zahera, Yanga's opponents had better players, and this brings us to a very important subject today, namely, the dire need for the powers that be in Young Africans to emulate Simba through the introduction of modern system of running football.

Just like Simba, Young Africans have strong businessmen and women who, if allowed to buy shares in the club, could easily and equally transform the oldest club probably in East and Central Africa into the continent's soccer power-house.

Indeed, the days of running soccer through membership system is no longer tenable in today's modern soccer where players of between 16 and 30 have to give their all and leave the stage before 35 on account of the fast pace nature of the game which ultimately leave the players drained to their marrow!

As rightly pointed out by Zahera, Young Africans lost to Simba on Saturday because their opponents had better players on account of the kind of soccer system they have which has reduced club members to nothing more than soccer fans.

The high demand of the present, modern soccer system is that without money a soccer club will never win a game, and Young Africans members need to know that the more Simba digs in, in its present structure coupled with the quest to buy more and better foreign players, the more winning against Dar's Msimbazi Street club is going to be not only difficult, but impossible.

And once that comes to pass, Young Africans could easily find themselves being embroiled in meaningless crisis, stemming from constant defeats against their soccer arch rivals, hence the urgent need to transform the club into a system that would allow businessmen and women to buy shares.

The new soccer structure would not only assure Young Africans with a more reliable flow of money for the club's development, but they would also be better placed to deal with their arch rivals fairly and squarely. Indeed, for a club of Young Africans' stature, a club that played a major role in bringing about independence in Tanganyika, surely, they don't deserve to be going through what they are going through now.

During their last outing late last year, Young Africans forced their arch rivals into a goalless draw; and if you look at the kind of players Simba had then, you would realise that on Saturday Simba had some foreign players the club did not have in their first derby, and that in itself speaks volumes about Simba's changing fortunes.

Things would have however, been quite different for Young Africans had the bulk of their players been a product of a soccer academy established and run by the club.

The beauty of having a soccer academy is that it does not only assure the club of constant flow of young, polished talents; but because of the age of the players, they are faster on the ball and can easily take on clubs like Simba, its possession of ten foreign players notwithstanding.

The point is, if Young Africans' management and members think that they cannot pursue the Simba strategy, then they need to start a soccer academy now if they want to deal with Simba more appropriately.

Otherwise they are in for many nights of long knives! I'm laying accent on establishment of a scientifically run soccer academy because the kind of soccer structure Young Africans have will not help them in getting the kind of money that can put them on equal footing with their arch rivals.

Two weeks ago, Simba spoke, through Mo about establishing a soccer academy and finalization of modern pitches for the club's training. The implication of the foregoing is that Simba are not content with buying of foreign players.

They now want to churn out their own players from the local scene and this is another thing that ought to put Young Africans on notice; that the future does not augur well for them as long as they continue to embrace the kind of soccer structure they have had since the club was first established in 1930.

But why do I want Young Africans to change? I want them to change because that is the only club that can provide the right challenge to Simba and if the two clubs become more competitive not only against one another, but also against others outside the country, Tanzania would stand to benefit from such healthy, competition.

But Young Africans cannot provide the requisite challenge to Simba if they continue to rely on their members as the cornerstone of the club's development and growth, no matter how committed their members are.