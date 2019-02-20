Tanzania: Mkapa Hospital's Eye Clinic Targets 1,500 Patients

BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital (BMH) continues to give thousands of residents here brighter smiles and clearer vision through its Eye Clinic conducted jointly with US-based Moran Eye Centre of the University of Utah and University of Dodoma (UDOM).

Ophthalmologist at BMH, Dr Frank Sandi, told reporters here yesterday that at least 150 people were yesterday expected to undergo eye surgery after they were found with complications during eye screening.

"Our target is to treat 1,500 people during an exercise, which started on Monday to February 21," said the Ophthalmologist.

Dr Sandi said most of the people who turned up for the screening were found with trachoma, reflective errors, injuries in eye and cataract, pointing out that cataract remains a serious problem in the Central Zone regions.

"I appeal to people to use safety glasses to prevent eyes from injuries during risky activities in workplaces," he said.

Mr Alsen Manyemba, a resident of Kibakwe in Mpwapwa District, expressed gratitude to BMH for the eye care clinic, urging the health facility to frequently conduct the clinic to help a good number of people to access the service.