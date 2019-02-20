Tanzania: PM Suspends Council's Treasurer for Swindling Public Fund

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has suspended the Kibondo District Council's treasurer, Mr Thomas Chongolo for allegedly embezzling public fund.

The Premier suspended the treasurer so as to pave way for investigation. Mr Majaliwa has also directed the council's officials to quickly resolve all existing disputes to enable smooth implementation of various development projects in the area. The Premier is on official tour of Kigoma Region.

"You must resolve all disputes so that all programmes, including collection of revenue could take place easily," he noted.

Expounding further, Mr Majaliwa said apart from challenges in council's revenue collection, still the government fund is not spent properly.

He said: "More than 2bn/- which was allocated to the health sector in the district is nowhere to be seen, this is another problem that needs to be resolved."

He asked government officials to work hard and fulfil their duties effectively and diligently. "We need to work hard for the benefit of our people and the betterment of our nation," said the Premier.

Meanwhile, the Premier has ordered for the closure of a market near Nduta refugees' camp in the region. He reached the decision after he was informed that the area is a source of criminal acts in the area.