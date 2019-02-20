20 February 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President Magufuli Appoints New IAE Director

Tagged:

Related Topics

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed Dr Michael Ng'umbi as a new director for Institute of Adult Education (IAE).

Dr Ng'umbi is taking over from from Dr Fidelice Mafumuko who had been appointed to the post of Chief Government Chemist.

Prior to his appointment, according to a State House press statement issued today, Wednesday, Dr Ng'umbi was lecturing at the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) in Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, the President has appointed Justice Stephen Magoiga as Chairman of Board of Directors of Tanzania Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT)

Meanwhile, the President has picked Justice Stephen Magoiga as chairperson of the Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT).

Judge Magoiga replaces Justice Barke Sehel who was promoted to a post of the Court of Appeal.

Their appointments were effective from Tuesday this week, according to statement from the Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi.

Tanzania

Tanzania Hit By the Shortages of Condom

Risks of increase of sexually transmitted infections, HIV as well as unplanned pregnancies might increase in Tanzania,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.