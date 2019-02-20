Tanzania: President Magufuli Appoints New IAE Director

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed Dr Michael Ng'umbi as a new director for Institute of Adult Education (IAE).

Dr Ng'umbi is taking over from from Dr Fidelice Mafumuko who had been appointed to the post of Chief Government Chemist.

Prior to his appointment, according to a State House press statement issued today, Wednesday, Dr Ng'umbi was lecturing at the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) in Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, the President has appointed Justice Stephen Magoiga as Chairman of Board of Directors of Tanzania Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT)

Meanwhile, the President has picked Justice Stephen Magoiga as chairperson of the Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT).

Judge Magoiga replaces Justice Barke Sehel who was promoted to a post of the Court of Appeal.

Their appointments were effective from Tuesday this week, according to statement from the Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi.