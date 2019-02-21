South Africa: Rudimental Tour to South Africa Cancelled

Cape Town — BRIT award-winning group Rudimental have been forced to cancel their upcoming tour to South Africa due to unforeseen circumstances.

Their highly anticipated Toast To Our Differences tour was set to take place in Pretoria and Cape Town this April.

Fans who have already purchased tickets, will receive a full refund through Webtickets.

It is not all bad news, as the band confirmed that they are looking at alternative dates for a South African tour.

"To our South African fans - we're so sorry we have had to cancel our trip, but we're working hard on finding new dates for a tour back to South Africa, as soon as possible," they explained in a statement to the press.

MORE ABOUT RUDIMENTAL:

Rudimental's smash hit These Days featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen off the new album Toast To Our Differences has enjoyed chart-topping success on South African radio and has been nominated as a contender for Best British Single and Best British Video at Wednesday night's 2019 BRIT Awards.

