Uganda: 50 Artists Set to Grace Spark TV's Women On Top Concert

Fifty Ugandan artistes are set to perform at Spark TV's Women on Top concert. The concert which will be held in conjuction with Enyanda and Dembe FM starts on Women's Day (March 9) at Kavulu recreational grounds in Wakiso District.

Some of the notable artistes who will traverse the country alongside Spark TV and Dembe FM presenters include Feffe Bussi, Jose Chameleone, Nina Roz, David Lutalo, Ronald Mayinja and Chris Evans.

Others include Idda Mugo, John black, Jami Culture and their local counterparts in different districts.

While briefing the press at the launch of the concert, Nation Media Group (NMG) marketing manager Sarah Nalule said the main aim of having the Women on Top concert is to make communities appreciate work of women.

"We, as Nation Media Group, believe that if a woman is edified, the whole country's future is being shaped," she said.

According to her by holding this concert, Spark TV which is the first leading women's television station in Africa is going to meet their audience in the communities who are mostly women.

They also want show to women that it is possible for them to become managers in corporate companies, sit on their boards and that they are entitled to both sick and maternity leave.

Ms Nalule said this concert is going to put women issues at the front as most of them have been lagging behind man so it is time to show their talents.

Spark TV's Peter Kabba said they in 2015 made a market research and as Nation Media Group realized they should start a female television station to tackle feminine issues.

"Spark TV has programs like Mwasuze Mutya, Twezimbe, Chezza dot com and Live Wire which are very interesting and normally geared towards the female audience," he said.

Some of the sponsors include Rose Form mattresses, Darling and Uganda Breweries.