Kenya: Man Accused of Killing KU Student on Mombasa Road Was Speeding

A former prisons officer accused of killing a student on Mombasa Road was speeding.

Testifying in a Nairobi court Tuesday, Sergeant A. Madoyi, who investigated the July 2018 incident, said clips retrieved from the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Jogoo House showed Mr Dismas Gitenge Motongwa exceeded the speed limit.

Mr Madoyi said Mr Gitenge hit Ms Maureen Wambui Gachagua near NextGen Mall on Mombasa Road and the impact cut off one leg, which was left at the scene.

BODY ON VEHICLE

He said Mr Gitenge drove another two kilometres with the body on the vehicle, then later dumped it on Muhoho Avenue, before driving to the Nairobi West Prison quarters.

The officer said Mr Motongwa later drove to Lang'ata Police Station and reported that he had hit an animal.

Mr Madoyi told Senior Resident Magistrate Elector Riany that he had preferred three charges against Mr Motongwa, namely causing death through dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and giving false information to a police officer.

Under cross-examination by lawyer Danstan Omari, Mr Madoyi said that although Mr Gitenge had taken alcohol, it was within the permitted limit.

WAS DRUNK

He said he did not try to find out whether Ms Gachagua, who was hit around 4.30am, had been drinking with friends, or whether she was drunk.

He also said he was not aware that there was a footbridge nearby.

Ms Gachagua, a Kenyatta University student, was killed on July 15, 2018, while crossing the road. Mr Madoyi told the court that she might have survived had Mr Motongwa taken her to hospital.

The hearing was adjourned to March 14.