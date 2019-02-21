20 February 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chatter as Moses Kuria Deletes Photos With Shebesh at His Birthday Bash

By Nyaboga Kiage

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Tuesday night uploaded photos taken during his birthday party before inexplicably pulling them down minutes later.

It is not clear why he pulled them down, but Nairobi News has learnt that he hosted his 48th birthday party at Kiza Lounge in Nairobi.

In attendance and captured in most of the photos was Ms Rachael Shebesh, former Nairobi Woman Representative and the current Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs.

Kiza Lounge, a high-end entertainment joint in Kilimani, also shared photos of the event on its social media pages

"Celebrating Hon. Moses Kuria's birthday. How many more February babies do we have out there? Look who shares this month with you," posted Kiza Lounge on its Facebook page.

Last week, while being interviewed on the JKL Show, Moses Kuria had invited Jeff Koinange to the birthday party.

