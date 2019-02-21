Uganda: Journalist Kneels to Interview President Museveni's Son

A Ugandan journalist had to go on his knees to secure an interview with the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

A photo of the journalist on his knees with a mic in hand while interviewing Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has elicited mixed reactions online.

The photo by the Daily Monitor captured Uganda Broadcasting Corporation's Gyakenda Semakula in an unconventional poise while interviewing the Ugandan First Son who is seated next to wife at a public function.

The incident happened at an event where Muhoozi and 65 other officers of the Ugandan Army, who were recently promoted, got decorated.

After the ceremony, Muhoozi - who has been mentioned as a possible successor to his father - officially became a Lieutenant General.

ONLINE COMMENTS

Here are some of sentiments that online users expressed over the photo:

"What was he supposed to do? Stand and bend pointing his butt(ocks) to who? Muhoozi's wife or the other man? Some things need common sense," one Dorothy Bonge commented.

"But what's strange about a journalist bending to catch a news clip?" posed Justus Amanya.

"I guess he was kneeling to balance the height," Albert Nyakahuma said.

"Since it's Muhoozi it's not fine to people, but it's very okay if it is Kabaka (the King)," said Roonix Mutegeki.

"If his (the journalists) wife and children see that picture, they will know what it means working for the family," Sylvier Byabisajja commented.