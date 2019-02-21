Nigeria Records 37 New Cases of Lassa Fever

Photo: Nigeria Health Watch

Lassa fever public health advisory.

Abuja — The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that 37 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever have been reported in nine states with 10 new deaths in four states.

The states, according to NCDC are Edo 10, Ondo 12, Ebonyi 4, Plateau 4, Taraba 3, Benue 1, Gombe 1, Rivers 1, and Kebbi 1.

The centre said the 10 new deaths were recorded in Edo 2, Ondo 2, Ebonyi 4 and Plateau 2.

According to its weekly report (week 06), "from 1st January to 10th February 2019, a total of 947 suspected cases have been reported from 20 states and the FCT. Of these, 324 were confirmed positive, three probable and 620 negative (not a case).

"Since the onset of the 2019 outbreak, there have been 69 deaths in confirmed cases. Case fatality ratio in confirmed cases is 21.3 per cent.

"In the reporting week 06, 3 new healthcare workers were affected in Benue, Bauchi and Rivers states. A total of 12 health care workers have been affected since the onset of the outbreak in seven states - Edo 4, Ondo 3, Ebonyi 1, Enugu 1, Rivers 1, Bauchi 1 and Benue 1 with 1 death in Enugu.

"91 patients are currently being managed at various treatment centres across the country; Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) Treatment Centre 32; Federal Medical Centre Owo 31; Federal Teaching Hospital Abakiliki 6; Bauchi 3; Plateau 7; and 12 in other states."