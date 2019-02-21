Kenya: Embassy Denies Claims of Visa Snub to Akothee

South Sudan Embassy in Nairobi has denied claims that Kenyan musician Akothee had been denied a visa to tour and perform in the country.

Speaking to Nairobi News, an Embassy representative said the claims are untrue and that the singer has never applied for a visa to visit the country.

"The people who are saying that (the claims) are lying because the singer has not applied for a visa to go to our country and they have no idea how the process works," said one Peter.

An article published by a South Sudanese website had claimed that Akothee had been denied a visa because 'she is immoral'.

According to the article, Akothe's visa application was rejected because the South Sudan government considers her not good for the growing industry. The article quoted top government officials.

Akothee has attracted wide criticism after her performance at Abebo Music Festival at the coast over the weekend. Pictures of the singer's lewd gestures on stage triggered sharp reactions on social media.