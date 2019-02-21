Kenya: Murunga Rings Changes to Shujaa Ahead of Las Vegas Trip

Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Murunga has named the team that will take part in HSBC Sevens World Series fifth and sixth legs in Las Vegas and Vancouver respectively.

Las Vegas Sevens will be held on March 1 to 3 while Vancouver Sevens is scheduled to take on place on March 9 and 10.

Kenya Sevens, popularly known as Shujaa, is currently lying in 13th position with a paltry 12 points after four legs, arguably the worst start in over a decade. The team collected a single point in Dubai, three points in Cape Town, seven points in Hamilton and again a single point in Sydney. They are a single place above relegation zone.

Murunga has made four changes to the squad that travelled to Oceania calling up Stanbic Mwamba's Michael Agevi and Kenya Harlequin's Herman Humwa, Charles Owino (Homeboyz) and handed a potential debut to Impala Saracens' Edmund Anya.

Missing out are Harold Anduvate and Mark Wandetto both on injury list while Eliakim Kichoi and William Reeve have been rested for the two legs.

POOLS

Humwa and Owino last featured for the team in the opening tour of Dubai and Cape Town before missing the Oceania trip. Agevi, younger brother to sevens legends Collins Injera and Humprey Kayange, last played for Kenya Sevens under former South African tactician Paul Treu before his career was slowed down by a series of injuries.

Kenya is drawn in Pool B with hosts USA, France and Argentina. They will kick off their Las Vegas 7s campaign on March 2 against USA at 3:50am, two hours and thirty-nine minutes later, they'll jog onto the pitch against France at 6:29am and wrap up their day one against Argentina 11:58pm.

Kenya Sevens squad:

Jacob Ojee, Vincent Onyala, Daniel Taabu, Johnstone Olindi, Brian Wahinya, Bush Mwale, Brian Wandera, Cyprian Kuto, Edmund Anya, Herman Humwa, Charles Owino, Michael Agevi.