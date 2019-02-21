Angola Reaffirms Commitment to Blue Economy

Luanda — The Angolan Minister of Fisheries and the Sea, Maria Antonieta Baptista, reaffirmed Tuesday in the Kingdom of Morocco the commitment of Angola to promote the blue economy.

Along with the blue economy, Angola is working to counteract the harmful effects of climate change, creating conditions to safeguard human health, preservation of the environment and development of the economy.

The minister spoke during a high-level conference held in the city of Agadir under the theme "The Blue Belt, an action platform to promote the sustainability of fisheries and aquaculture in Africa.

"During her speech, Maria Antonieta Baptista stressed that "the sustainability of the seas and oceans depends on a multiple, inclusive, integrated and global approach in which the various stakeholders must create synergies and demonstrate territorial competitiveness in order to establish a balance between exploitation and the conservation of the seas and oceans.

"The Blue Belt initiative aims to boost sustainable fisheries and strengthen coastal resilience to climate change, ensure food security for the peoples of Africa, create more jobs and generate wealth.