Kenya: Nine Local Pros Make Magical Kenya Open

Nine Kenyan professionals booked their way to this year's Magical Kenya Open to be held at Karen Country Club course from March 14 to 17.

Though the organisers of the tour, the Kenya Open Golf Limited were looking for eight players, two players tied for the eighth spot, pushing the number of players qualifying to nine.

And, as expected, Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow will lead the local pros to the Open which will this year be part of the European Tour's "Race to Dubai" series. Snow scored a total of 113.5 points from the six-leg Safari Tour golf series.

Out of the six tournaments, the Muthaiga pro took maximum points in four of the six events, to take top spot in the ranking.

Following Snow closely is Mumias Golf Club's Dismas Indiza who amassed 111 points after a consistent performance in all the events though he was not able to win any of the legs.

With his victory on home course on Wednesday, Windsor's Rizwan Charania booked the third spot on the Road to Kenya Open ranking having collected a total of 79 points.

He will be making his 15th attempt in the Open as a pro, having played 14 times.