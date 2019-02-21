Kenya: Nock Sets Tokyo 2020 Ball Rolling

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) has set aside Sh12 million for their 23 affiliates that will be involved in their respective 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers.

Making the announcement Wednesday, Nock president Paul Tergat said that although they are currently financially strained and still clearing previously accumulated debts, they have approved an initial support of Sh500, 000 to each participating federation.

"The funds are primarily to start getting our teams ready for qualifications," Tergat said. "This we know is a drop in the ocean if we are to effectively participate in these competitions."

Tergat said that whereas the government comes in to support in some instances, this support comes when most of the federations have foregone opportunities to participate in various qualification competitions.

Tergat said that it was time the scenario ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics changed and that even though preparations may not be as effective as he would like since this should have started three years ago, they will endeavour to make up for lost time.

He explained that they have held a consultative meeting with the federations to look at ways of optimising time and resources to enable as many sports federations as possible qualify.

"The biggest handicap to our federations is finance. One of the biggest lessons we have learnt is that very many federations struggle with qualifications to the major Games," Tergat noted.

"Money is required to prepare, participate in the Qualifications and continue preparing for the Olympics."

Nock also apologised to the nation for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games debacle.

A statement released said in part, "we recognise that as an organisation so many aspects around those Games could have been done better. There may have been errors of omission and commission to the athletes, Federations and sports loving Kenyans.

"We come today to apologise to these athletes, to our Federations and to Kenyans.

"We are sorry!"

It further said: "We have picked the lessons and are quickly implementing various formal and informal recommendations on how best to manage these Games. Allow us to move forward for the sake of the sportsmen and women who are ready and like every other sportsperson focus on the next competition."

Tergat, who was addressing a press conference at Nock offices flanked by vice presidents Waithaka Kioni and Shadrack Maluki, and acting secretary general Francis Mutuku, said that they are aware of the substantial funds currently held in the Sports Fund that remains in limbo.

However, Tergat hopes that the Sports Fund will fast track the release of funds so that the all too familiar script of ineffective preparation for Kenyan sports federations can begin to change.

He further stated that they will have a clearer picture of how much money they will require to effectively prepare for and participate in the 2020 Olympics.

Mutuku said that they have requested the federations to furnish them with their road maps and budgets for their qualifiers. "We shall then meet officials from these federations in two weeks to discuss more and consolidate their budgets," said Mutuku.

Mutuku hinted that the Nock Strategic Plan for 2019-2024 that was spearheaded by international sports consultant Robert Mutsauki from Zimbabwe will be released in a month's time.