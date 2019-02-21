Malawi: Opposition Demand Transparency in Mid-Year Budget Review

Opposition political parties in the country are calling on the government to be transparent on how much it has used for the past six months as legislators meet for mid-year budget review from March 5.

The call by main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Maurice Munthali come at a time when there are reports that the Peter Mutharika administration has already overshot the budget with some government departments and ministries exhausting their year long budget allocation.

"We expect nothing but transparency and accountability. We want the government to tell us how much exactly they have used from the K1.3 trillion budget," said Munthali.

Government chief whip Henry Mussa, who is also the government spokesperson said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has always been transparent and accountable.

He said apart from the mid-year budget review, the parliamentarians will tackle business from the last meeting which include bills, private members motions and questions to cabinet ministers.

The MCP is expected to appoint a leader of opposition in the 193 strong House to replace Lazarus Chakwera who resigned from his position to fulfill an electoral law before becoming a presidential candidate.

The mandate of this cohort of parliamentarians expires on March 20.