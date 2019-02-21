Botswana: Information Sharing On Climate Change Vital

Letlhakane — United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) environment and climate change specialist, Dr Oduetse Koboto, has appealed to Boteti farmers and stakeholders to share knowledge on climate change.

Dr Koboto was responding to questions during a Botswana Climate Finance Consultative workshop in Letlhakane recently.

He said it was clear that those who attended the previous climate change consultative meetings never shared the knowledge and skills imparted to them.

"It is very clear from the questions and suggestions that have been raised, despite the previous consultative climate change meetings that we had with farmers associations and private individuals in this area, most people seem to be in the dark," he said.

He emphasised the importance of improving access to adequate climate information by farmers, saying it was a key component in making informed decisions and relevant suggestions to improve agricultural productivity.

Mr Douglas Machaba, chief agricultural research officer, also shared the same sentiments, saying it was through such consultative meetings that they would be able to draw a well-adjusted plan to be presented to Green Climate Fund (GCF) to solicit funding.

He also described Climate Resilient Value Chain as a component that could improve and sustain livestock farming and food production.

Mr Machaba, however, warned that without a viable, comprehensive and accurate project proposal, they would not be able to secure funding.

Ms Keneilwe Ramonameng of Ovine horticultural farm complained about the hybrid seeds that were sold to farmers, saying that they were exaggerated on paper as they did not perform as hailed.

She suggested that climate change education be part of the school syllabus as early as primary education, arguing that times had changed, therefore there is need to revise some policies.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>