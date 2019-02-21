Kenya: Anduvate Out as Murunga Names Vegas Squad

Nairobi — Head coach Paul Murunga has made four changes to the Kenya 7s team that travels to the Las Vegas and Vancouver legs of the World Sevens series in March.

Menengai Oilers’ Harold Anduvate and Homeboyz’s Mark Wandetto have been ruled out with injury while Eliakim Kichoi and William Reeve have both been rested.

Michael Agevi who is Collins Injera and Huimphrey Kayange’s younger brother comes into the squad as well as debutant Charles Owino, Herman Humwa and Edmund Anya.

Daniel Taabu, Johnstone Olindi and Brian Wahinya who have so far featured in all four legs in Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton and Sydney are part of the Vegas troops. So is Vincent Onyala and Cyprian Kuto who were on boarded to the squad from the Cape Town leg.

Skipper Jacob Ojee, Bush Mwale and Brian Wandera who came in for the Oceania trip to Hamilton and Sydney maintain their places in the squad. No player is making a return for the America legs from last year.

Kenya 7s is in pool B with hosts USA, France and Argentina with the first match set to be against Mike Friday’s Eagles 7s at 3.50am on Saturday March 2.

The second pool B match for Kenya will be against France at 6.29am on Saturday before closing with Argentina at 11.58pm.

Heading to Vegas 7s, Kenya sits 13th in the HSBC World Sevens Series standings with 12 points, just one above Japan who occupy position 15- the relegation point.

Kenya 7s Squad

Jacob Ojee, Vincent Onyala, Daniel Taabu, Johnstone Olindi, Brian Wahinya, Bush Mwale, Brian Wandera, Cyptian Kuto, Edmund Anya, Herman Humwa, Charles Omondi, Michael Agevi.

-additional information from Raga House-