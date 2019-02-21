Namibian Women Draw First Match

A Namibian invitational women's team were held to a 2-2 draw by KwaZulu Natal Robins in their opening match at the South African Indoor Hockey Inter-provincial tournament in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Namibia seemed to be heading for victory when they led 2-1 in the final stages, but KZN Robins grabbed the equaliser in the last minute of the match.

Tara Myburgh put the young Namibian team ahead from a short corner shortly before half time, but Joezette Snyman equalised for KZN Robins early in the second half.

Namibia regained the lead through another short corner goal by Sunelle Ludwig seven minutes into the second half, but Emma Lofstedt's last minute equaliser from a short corner gave KZN Robins a share of the spoils.

The young Namibian team is competing in Section B of the tournament where there strongest opposition is expected to come from North West, the 2017 IPT runners-up.

The Namibian team is captained by Jerrica Bartlett and only includes two other national indoor players in Sunelle Ludwig and Dure Boshoff.

Several other young squad members, though, made their national outdoor debuts at the Open Series in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe in December last year, including Jahntwa Kruger, Armin van Staden, Dania Meyer, Cele Wessels, Kaela Schimming and Tara Myburgh.

Nine of the 12-member women's team is made up of Saints players, with two from Windhoek Old Boys and one from Wanderers.

The Saints players are Bartlett, Ludwig, Boshoff, Wessels, Meyer, Myburgh, Van Staden, Zaan Marie Niemand and Rachel Finch, while Kruger and Schimming are from Old Boys, and the goal keeper Vicky Stiemert from Wanderers.

On thursday Namibia will play KZN Inland B at 13h00 and Eastern Gauteng at 17h00, while their final group matches are tomorrow against Southern Gauteng at 10h00 and North West at 16h00.

The playoffs are scheduled for Saturday, with the final due to take place at 19h00.

The Namibian Invitational men's team beat Eastern Gauteng 6-2 on Wednesday evening after leading 3-2 at halftime.

Brynn Cleak scored a hat-trick for Namibia, while Liam Hermanus, Cody van der Merwe and Fagan Hansen scored one goal each.

Eastern Gauteng's goals were scored by Kyle Cameron and Bradley Nunn.

The Namibian men's team is also very young and mostly made up of Saints players.

The team, which is captained by South African-based Ernest Jacobs includes eight Saints players in Richter van Rooyen, Henning Kruger, Dakota Hansen, the vice captain Brynn Cleak, Cody van der Merwe, Liam Hermanus, Nico Neethling and Fagan Hansen.

Nico Jacobs and Dylan Finch are from Old Boys and David Britz from DTS.

On Friday, Namibia play Eastern Province at 09h00 and Mpumalanga at 17h00, while on Friday they play KZN Inland at 13h00 and Southern Gauteng at 18h00.

The men's play-offs take place on Saturday with the final scheduled for 20h00.