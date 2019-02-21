21 February 2019

South Africa: Gupta Inc's Eskom Woes Reloaded Before Justice Zondo

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

The Guptas, McKinsey & Co, Regiments Capital and Trillian Capital Partners, along with their former Eskom enablers, are back in the spotlight as the State Capture commission shifts attention to their deals with the power utility -- and this time, with the threat of subpoenas and summons to extract versions from implicated parties.

Bald denials, obfuscation and convenient silence may no longer be an option for those implicated at the State Capture commission of inquiry.

For the first time, on Wednesday, commission chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was urged to invoke his powers to compel those implicated in the Eskom scandal to provide a written response to allegations against them.

Senior advocate Vincent Maleka said the work done by the commission's investigators, with further evidence and witness statements, will clearly implicate certain individuals.

Until now, few have taken the initiative to put up a version and Maleka said it was time for the commission to obtain a balanced view of the allegations and counter-allegations.

"We will in due course identify by name or number those implicated parties and in those cases we intend asking the judge to invoke that power to compel them to respond."

Justice Zondo remarked that...

