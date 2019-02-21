Namibia Close in On SA

NAMIBIA came within striking distance of South Africa on the overall medal table after a great day's performance at the Cana Zone 4 Swimming Championships on Tuesday.

Namibia won a total of 28 medals (seven gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze) to take their overall tally to 68 medals, compared to South Africa's 65.

South Africa, though, still lead the medal table with 27 gold medals, but Namibia is closing in with 21 gold medals.

Mauritius is third overall with 12 gold and 33 medals in total.

On Tuesday, Jose Canjulo was Namibia's star performer, winning two gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Competing in the Boys 15-16 year age group, he won gold in the 200m backstroke in 2:20,83, while compatriot Mikah Burger won silver in 2:21,73.

Canjulo also won gold in the 50m freestyle in a time of 26,27 seconds, with Burger winning bronze in 26,76.

Canjulo won silver medals in the 400m freestyle in 4:34,17, finishing behind Leshen Pillay of South Africa (4:29,95); and the 100m butterfly in 1:01,62, finishing behind Victor Yong of Mauritius (1:00,89).

His bronze medal came in the 100m breaststroke in a time of 1:10,48, with Kian Keylock of South Africa winning in a time of 1:09,88, while Cory Werrett of Zimbabwe came second in 1:09,93.

Oliver Durand won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal in the Boys 12 and under category.

He won gold in the 100m breaststroke in 1:24,57; silver in the 200m backstroke in 2:42,68, finishing behind Kaio Faftine of Mozambique (2:40,61); and bronze in the 100m butterfly in 1:12,77, finishing behind Ivan Hart of Kenya (1:06,87) and Cleyton Munguambe of Mozambique (1:12,71).

Heleni Stergiadis won a gold medal in the women's 15-16 year 200m backstroke in 2:29,33; and a silver medal in the 100m butterfly in 1:08,44, finishing behind Paige van der Westhuizen of Zimbabwe (1:07,31).

Ronan Wantenaar won a gold medal in the Men's 17 and over 100m breaststroke in 1:05,83 and a silver medal in the 50m freestyle in 24,30, finishing behind Filipe Gomes of Malawi who had the same time.

Zune Weber won a gold medal in the Women 17 and over 50m freestyle in 26,27 seconds, while Corne le Roux won gold in the men's 15-16 year 100m butterfly in 59,59 seconds.

Namibia's silver medalists were Burger, Ariana Naukosho, Quinn Ellis, Vicky Botha, Daniella Mostert and the Mixed 15 and over 400m medley relay team; while the bronze medallists were Ellis (two), Burger (two), Naukosho, Botha, Mostert, Maja Brinkmann, Tiana Esslinger, Ju-Ane Oberholzer and Namibia's Mixed 14 and under 400m medley relay team.

Namibia lead Masters Champs

Namibia are well ahead in the Masters Championships for swimmers over 25 years of age, with a total of 25 medals (19 gold, four silver and two bronze), followed by Angola on five (four gold and one silver) and Botswana with 10 (two gold, five silver and three bronze).

South Africa, meanwhile are dominating the men's water polo competition, leading both the Men's A and Development categories.

In the Men's A division they won all three their matches with a goal difference of 36 goals to lead with six points, followed by Zimbabwe on two while Namibia's Masters team still had to open their account.

South Africa are also leading the Men's Development category with six points from three matches and a goal difference of 35 goals, followed by Zimbabwe on two and Namibia on zero points.

In the Women's A category, South Africa and Zimbabwe are joint top after drawing their match 16-16, while South Africa lead the Women's Development category with four points ahead of Zimbabwe on zero points.