Zimbabwe: Municipality to Upgrade Roads, Sewer Systems - Mayor

Beitbridge Municipality is working on upgrading its road network and sewer reticulation systems as part of its accelerated service delivery thrust, the town's Mayor Councillor Morgan Ncube said yesterday.

He said they were in the midst of mobilising resources to attend to the roads, most of which were destroyed by heavy rains and had become inaccessible.

He said the programmes would be implemented in phases.

"It is also disturbing to note that we have intermittent sewer pipe bursts in most residential areas. As a local authority we have resolved to upgrade the sewer reticulation system," he said.

"In some cases we will have to re-gravel and resurface some of the key roads. These are temporary measures, tarred roads and the upgrading of water and sewer reticulation systems will be rolled out in the not so distant future. A vision without implementation is nothing. If the council management fails to implement these issues as soon as possible

then heads will roll."

He said most of the damaged roads were in Wards 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Beitbridge town's water and sewer reticulation system relatively improved between 2009 and 2011 following the repair of the current infrastructure by the World Bank under the Beitbridge Emergency Water Supply and Sanitation programme.

The bank spent $2, 65 million as an immediate response to the cholera outbreak which swept across the country in 2008.