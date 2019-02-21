Zimbabwe: Bogus Zacc Officials Remanded in Custody

Five men, who masqueraded as Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials and allegedly moved around Mashonaland East Province terrorising farmers and kidnapped a fuel dealer in Marondera, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Sabelo Dube (40), Aaron Muzungu (45), Donald Gabaza (39), Billy Masewe (33) and Kudakwashe Nyika (30) appeared before Marondera magistrate Mr Arnold Maburo on charges of impersonation, kidnapping and robbery.

Mr Maburo remanded the five in custody to February 25

For the State, Mr John Hama said on November 15 last year at around 7pm, the five, who were driving in a white Mitsubishi Pajero (registration number ADN5342), allegedly approached Netsai Maurukira (55) of Kendor Farm and Dube showed her a fake Zacc identity card.

They then told Maurukira that they were investigating the allocation and downsizing of neighbouring New Retreat Farm in Marondera.

They also went to Milford Farm, owned by Marondera Rural District Council chairperson Tichafara Gundo and misrepresented that they were Zacc officials, who were investigating the downsizing of a neighbouring farm.

They demanded to meet Gundo, but he refused to see them. They allegedly tried to force their way into the farm and were denied access by security guards.

On November 16 at around 8am, the five approached Johane Manwere (24), a fuel dealer at BJP Garage in Macheke and ordered him to give them 20 litres of petrol.

After getting the fuel, Dube then slapped Manwere before handcuffing him.

He told him that he was under arrest for illegally dealing in fuel. Muzungu and Gabaza forced Manwere into their car, while Masewe and Nyika searched a bushy area near the garage looking for more fuel, but found nothing.

Dube then drove the vehicle towards Rusape while the others continued assaulting Manwere using sticks and fists.

It is alleged that Masewe then forcibly took $103 that was in Manwere's pocket.