Nigeria: Foreign Observers to Get Visa Extension, Fee Waiver - Nigerian Govt

The federal government has approved visa fee waiver for accredited observers and monitors of the nation's upcoming general elections.

The Comptroller-General Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the waiver was a sequel to the re-scheduling of the general elections for presidential and National Assembly elections from February 16 to 23 and governorship and House of Assembly elections from March 2 to 9.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave logistics and operational problems as reasons for postponing the polls.

Mr Babandede said that waiver was in consideration of the plight of accredited observers and monitors who were caught-up by the re-scheduled elections.

He urged all affected individuals and organisations wishing to extend their stay or travel back to their countries and return for the next elections to visit NIS Visa Desk at INEC Headquarters.

"The desk officers will attend to those requiring an extension of their visas issued Gratis (No Fee Charge).

"This provision became necessary to afford those affected, the opportunity to travel out or return without violating the immigration provisions that relates to entry and exit with valid visa and document."

(NAN)