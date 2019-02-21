Rwanda: Basketball Team Off to Abidjan for Fiba World Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda men's senior national basketball team on Wednesday evening left the country for Abidjan, Ivory Coast ahead of the upcoming 2nd round of FIBA world cup qualifiers, slated to run from February 22-24.

The national side start their campaign against Senegal on Friday, before taking on hosts Cote d'Ivoire the following day, and then Central Africa Republic on Sunday.

Rwanda and Senegal will be meeting for the fourth time in just over a decade. Their encounter on Friday will mark one of the highlights of the second leg of Group F of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 African Qualifiers.

It's been almost twelve years since Senegal destroyed then up-and-coming Rwanda 93-58 at FIBA AfroBasket 2007.

The hoops team which is under the tutelage of Serbian coach Vladimir Bosnjak has been in a training camp for almost a month played two friendly matches against Kenya last week and won the first game 80-65 then drew 65-65 in the second match.

Basketball team:

Sagamba Sedar, JJ Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Placide Uwizeye, Steven Hagumintwari, Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisenga, Kenneth Herbert Gasana, Emil Galois Kazeneza, Olivier Shyaka, Kami Kabange, Adonis Rwabigwi, Schommer Dylan Kalecyezi and Darrius Garrett.

Friday

Rwanda Vs Senegal

Saturday

Cote d'Ivoire Vs Rwanda

Sunday

CAR Vs Rwanda