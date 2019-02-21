Tanzania: Ocean Road Guarantees Availability of Medicines to Cancer Patients

MEDICINE availability at Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) has improved by 91 per cent in the past three years, thanks to increased government funding to the institute.

ORCI Director of Planning Daudi Maneno said in Dar es Salaam recently that availability of drugs has greatly improved, reducing patients' complaints for they are assured of drugs at the hospital.

He said in 2015, medicines availability at the institute was four per cent but through the government support, the situation improved to 95 per cent in June last year.

Mr Maneno explained that the increase in budget allocation for procurement of drugs from 790m/- in 2015 to 7bn/- in June last year has improved treatment services at the hospital.

"This has helped a lot to improve the situation at our institute, reducing patients' complaints since they are guaranteed to obtain the medicines from the hospital," Mr Maneno said.

He, however, said that apart from providing treatment services, the institute also provides training to increase the number of cancer experts. Mr Maneno said that in 2010 ORCI had five cancer specialists but the num-ber has increased to 25.

"This is huge improvement... the institute does not only provide training to local specialists but also to foreign experts, we have so far trained 17 cancer experts from Kenya, Uganda, DR Congo, Comoro, Ethiopia and Nigeria, this has been possible through our collaboration with Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS)," Mr Maneno noted.

ORCI Director of Cancer Prevention Services Dr Crispin Kahesa said the institute has taken steps to improve services as it envisages becoming the centre of excellence in East Africa.

"Our cooperation with other institutions and universities aims at enhancing capacity of our experts and establishing links that will help to sign deals that will allow our institutes to work together," he said.

He mentioned some of the universities that cooperate with ORCI as Copenhagen and University of San Francisco.

According to statistics from ORCI, cervical cancer among women was the leading killer followed by breast cancer while Kaposi sarcoma leads among men followed by oesophagus.

About 52,000 people were being diagnosed with cancer annually, with 70 per cent of the diagnosed victims visiting the hospital while their ailments are already at advanced stages.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) the global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018.