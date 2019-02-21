Tanzania: Yanga Rally to Break Mbao Jinx

Mwanza — Young Africans coach Mwinyi Zahera showered praise on his players after they grabbed their first win in two seasons against Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium yesterday.

But they earned it the hard way against the Mwanza boys, who had beaten them three times earlier in the Mainland Premier League and FA Cup matches.

The Jangwani Street giants came from behind to down the hosts in the closely-contested league match. Mbao seemed set for a win when they went one up through Ndaki Robert's superb header on the stroke of half-time.

Yanga were a more aggressive side in the second half.

It took the Dar es Salaam boys five minutes to equalise through striker Heritier Makambo.

Makambo beat goalkeeper Metacha Mnata with a low but tricky header off a Papy Tshishimbi cross before Amis Tambwe made it 2-1 in the 68th minute through a penalty.

The hard-earned win means Yanga, who lost 1-0 to their arch-rivals Simba in Dar es Salaam last Saturday, now have 61 points, 19 ahead of the Msimbazi Reds.

In Mbeya, Tanzania Prisons squeezed a 1-0 win against Mbeya City at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium.

At the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Mtibwa Sugar succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of KMC in an exciting match.

In Shinyanga, Stand United capitalised on a home ground advantage to beat Iringa's Lipuli 3-2 at the CCM Kambarage Stadium.

In Mtwara, Singida United went down 2-0 to hosts Ndanda FC.

Line-ups:-

Mbao: Metacha Mnata, Vincent Philip, Amos Charles, David Mwassa, Erick Mulilo, Ally Mussa, Said Said, Ibrahim Hashimu, Pastory Athanas, Benard Gernas and Ndaki Robert.

Yanga: Ramadhani Kabwili, Paul Godfrey, Haji Mwinyi, Kelvin Yondani, Abdallah Shaibu, Papy Tshishimbi, Mrisho Ngassa, Haruna Moshi, Heritier Makambo, Amissi Tambwe and Ibrahim Ajibu.