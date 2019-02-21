21 February 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Routes for 10km Health Run Unveiled

By Brown Msyani

Dar es Salaam — Organisers of the 10km Health Run have unveiled the routes of the inaugural road race slated for May 1 in the city.

The race, the first athletics event of its kind in the city this year, has been organised by Eye Promoter - a Dar es Salaam-based firm.

Abdallah Chapa, one of the event coordinators, said yesterday that preparations for the race were on course.

He said the race will carry the theme of 'Live, Laugh and Run for Health.'

According to Chapa, the race, which will start and end at the Green Kenyatta Drive area, is open to both men and female athletes. "Apart from the 10km race, there will also be other categories, including the 5km run, 1km race for children and 1km fun run," said Chapa. The course routes include Toure Drive to Coco Beach. Runners will then turn to Haile Selassie, Msasani Road through IST Masaki before finishing the 10km race at the Green Oysterbay along Kenyatta Drive.

Chapa said that certificates of appreciation will be given will be offered to all participants.

He said the organisers have set aside various awards for winners, runners up and first runners up in different categories. He did not reveal the prizes.

The runners will compete in the men's, women's, Under-18 and Under-20 during the event.

